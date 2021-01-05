KVPY releases 2020 Admit Card 2020; candidates can check details at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in

Once selected candidates will be able to avail fellowship in bachelor, master and other integrated degree programmes in the field of science and research. The KVPY 2020 entrance examination will be held by the Indian Institute of Science on 31 January

The admit card for the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) exam 2020 has been released at the official website of KVPY at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

Candidates set to appear in the annual entrance examination are advised to visit the site, login to their accounts and download their hall tickets.

Once selected candidates will be able to avail fellowship in bachelor, master and other integrated degree programmes in the field of science and research. The KVPY 2020 entrance examination will be held by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) on 31 January.

According to a report in NDTV, KVPY provides fellowships divided into monthly stipends and grants. While graduate level students are applicable to earn a grant of up to Rs 20,000, for postgraduate students, the amount is Rs 28,000.

The report added that every month, graduate students will receive Rs 5,000 as their stipend and postgraduate students will get Rs 7,000.

Follow these steps to download the KVPY exam admit card 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official site of KVPY at kvpy.iisc.ernet.nic

Step 2: Search for the link on the homepage that is dedicated towards downloading the admit card

Step 3: Clicking on it will take you to a login page

Step 4: Here, enter your user ID and password and click on ‘Login’. In case you have forgotten the password, you can reset it through a helpline link given on the site.

Step 5: Now your admit card with respect to your name and course will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check if personal details are correct, then download and take a print out of the document

Here is the direct link to download the hall ticket.

According to Jagran Josh, those who manage to pass the aptitude test will be shortlisted by IISc Bangalore and they will be called in for an interview.

Based on the performance of the candidates in the interview, the authority will publish the name of the selected candidates by April.