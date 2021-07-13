KVPY 2021: Registration for research fellowship scheme begins; exam to be held on 7 Nov
Aspirants belonging to the General or OBC category need to pay Rs 1,250 as an application fee while for SC/ST/PWD candidates, the registration amount is Rs 625
The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) research fellowship scheme has opened its registration window till 25 August. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application form by visiting the official website http://kvpy.iisc.ac.in/.
Candidates should note that the aptitude test will be conducted on 7 November, this year. Aspirants belonging to the General or OBC category need to pay Rs 1,250 as an application fee while for SC/ST/PWD candidates, the registration amount is Rs 625.
Click here for the official notice.
Aspirants can follow these simple steps to register for KVPY 2021:
Step 1: Go to the official website kvpy.iisc.ernet.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Application link for KVPY-2021 Aptitude test’
Step 3: Now, log in using credentials and fill in personal and academic details along with choosing the test centre
Step 4: Upload photograph, signature, and other certificates, as relevant
Step 5. After submitting all details, candidates will also have to pay the application fees only at the KVPY application portal by using a Credit Card, ATM-Debit Card, UPI, or Net Banking
Step 6: Save a copy of the filled form and take a printout for future reference or need
This aptitude test will be held in Hindi and English at different centres across the country in which students will be selected on the basis of their written test and an interview. Also, the selection process is conducted by a committee set up at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).
A mock computer-based test of the KVPY aptitude test will be updated soon on the official website for students to get an idea prior to answering the exam.
The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana was launched in 1999. It aims at identifying students with talent and aptitude for research. This scheme helps them to realize their academic potential and encourages them to take up research careers in Science.
All the more, KVPY also ensures the growth and development of the best scientific minds for research in the country.
For any query related to the application form, students can call on 080 - 22932975/76, 080- 23601008, and 080 - 22933536 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm (Monday to Friday). Students can also email to applications.kvpy@iisc.ac.in.
