The last date to apply for the Kishor Vigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KVPY) 2021 exam has been extended by the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc). Candidates can now apply for the exam till 6 September on the official website of the IISc- http://kvpy.iisc.ac.in/.

Steps to register for the KVPY exam:

• Go to the official website - http://kvpy.iisc.ac.in/

• Click on the application link on the homepage

• Select the new application option. Read the instructions and select the registration option

• Complete the registration process using your phone number and email id

• Login and complete the application

• Pay the examination fee and press submit

The KVPY is conducted for admission into the Bachelor’s of Science (Research) programme at the IISc. The exam will be held on 7 November across various exam centres in the country.

Candidates who have completed their Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects are eligible to apply for the course. Students who have studied Biology, Statistics, Electronics, and Computer Science along with the compulsory papers can also appear for the exam.

The applicants must have secured a minimum of 60 percent marks in Class 12 to be eligible for the KVPY. The KVPY also has a scholarship for meritorious students.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, candidates who have completed Class 10 Board examinations and are eligible to appear for the Science stream in Class 11, will be allowed to appear for the aptitude test. The move is a one-time measure only. The selected students must submit a Class 11 study certificate once they are selected as a provisional fellow at the KVPY.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the aptitude test and an interview.