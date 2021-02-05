KVPY 2020 answer keys released, to check correct responses visit kvpy.iisc.ernet.in

The answer keys that have been released online are tentative in nature and hence candidates can raise objections if they have any

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has released the answer keys for the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) 2020 exam. Candidates who appeared in the written exam are advised to visit the official website of IISc KVPY at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in and match their answers with the answer key that has been published.

According to a report by Jagran Josh , IISc Bengaluru conducted the KVPY exam for SA, SX and SB streams for admissions into Bachelors, Masters and integrated degree fellowship programmes in the field of science.

The answer keys that have been released online are tentative in nature and hence candidates can raise objections if they have any. The report added that the last date to raise objections against KVPY Answer Key 2020 for both the SA and SX/ SB streams is on 15 February. For the ease of students, the KVPY Question Papers 2020 have been also published online.

Follow the steps to check and download the KVPY 2020 Answer Keys:

Step 1: Visit the official site of IISc KVPY at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in

Step 2: Click on the link: ‘KVPY-2020 question papers (SA, SB/SX) with answer keys’ on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to another page where you will need to select your stream

Step 4: The PDF file containing the answer key and the question paper will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the document for better view

Here is the direct link to download the KVPY-2020 question papers (SA, SB/SX) with answer keys.

The exam was held on 31 January earlier this year, reported NDTV. While the SA stream exam was conducted in the morning shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, the exam for SB and SX streams were held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.