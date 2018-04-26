Kushinagar accident: Rahul Gandhi expresses grief over death of 13 children, urges local Congress workers to help affected families

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed grief over the death of 13 children in an accident at an unmanned railway crossing in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar.

Rahul also urged his party workers to help families affected by the accident in all possible ways.

“I am deeply pained to hear about the death of 13 innocent children in a tragic accident in Kushinagar. I urge local Congress workers to help families affected by the mishap in all possible ways,” the Congress chief tweeted.

Thirteen children were killed when a train rammed into their school van at an unmanned railway crossing in Kushinagar.