Kushinagar accident: Police arrests Divine Public School principal; institution was running unlawfully

The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested the principal of Divine Public School in the Kushinagar school bus accident case, according to media reports.. The mishap claimed 13 lives on Thursday.

According to CNN News18, the principal has been arrested for running the school without proper documents. The school has also been shut by authorities.

On Thursday, a train had rammed into a school bus owned by the school administration at an unmanned railway crossing at Kushinagar's Behpurva. In the incident, 13 children were killed and eight others were critically injured. Some of those injured, including the driver, were shifted to the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, about 50 kilometres away.

Yogi Adityanath, while inspecting the accident site, had promised strict action against all those found responsible for the laxity. He had also blamed the school bus driver for the incident.

"He was said to have earphones on...all the facts will be known in the inquiry headed by the commissioner of Gorakhpur," he told the media.

The chief minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the victims.

With inputs from PTI