Latest updates: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has rushed to the accident site.

According to 101Reporters, the driver of the vehicle was warned by people near the crossing to stop the vehicle. However, by the time the driver stopped, the vehicle was already on the railway tracks.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister has directed the district administration to provide all medical assistance.

At least 13 school children died on Thursday after the vehicle carrying them collided with a train at an unmanned crossing in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar. Reports also said that eight children have been injured in the accident.

The children were students of the Divine Mission School and were killed on the spot. According to news reports, the driver of the vehicle was also killed when the accident took place at around 7.10 am.

According to police officials, the collision between the school van and train number 55075 occurred at an unmanned railway crossing in Bahpurva, which falls under the Vishunpura police station limits, about 22 km from the district headquarters.

News18 reported that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased children. He has also directed Gorakhpur commissioner to conduct an inquiry into the accident.

Senior district officials have also rushed to the spot.