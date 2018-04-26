Latest updates: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has rushed to the accident site.
According to 101Reporters, the driver of the vehicle was warned by people near the crossing to stop the vehicle. However, by the time the driver stopped, the vehicle was already on the railway tracks.
The Uttar Pradesh chief minister has directed the district administration to provide all medical assistance.
At least 13 school children died on Thursday after the vehicle carrying them collided with a train at an unmanned crossing in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar. Reports also said that eight children have been injured in the accident.
The children were students of the Divine Mission School and were killed on the spot. According to news reports, the driver of the vehicle was also killed when the accident took place at around 7.10 am.
According to police officials, the collision between the school van and train number 55075 occurred at an unmanned railway crossing in Bahpurva, which falls under the Vishunpura police station limits, about 22 km from the district headquarters.
News18 reported that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased children. He has also directed Gorakhpur commissioner to conduct an inquiry into the accident.
Senior district officials have also rushed to the spot.
Updated Date: Apr 26, 2018 09:53 AM
President Ram Nath Kovind 'shocked to learn about horrific accident'
Railways to provide ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to kin of deceased: Piyush Goyal
Accident took place due to carelessness of the bus driver: DSP
According to the DSP, the accident took place due to the carelessness of the driver, who was reportedly using earphones while driving. The bus was also overloaded, said the DSP. He also said that the exact number of children present inside the vehicle is yet to be ascertained.
Input by Saurabh Sharma, 101Reporters
Watch: Visuals of the damaged school bus
Video by Gudoo Kumar Chandan, 101Reporters
Nearly 25 children were in the vehicle
"There were nearly 25 school kids in the van. The children were on their way to their school when the incident took place. The incident took place near a rail crossing. The injured have been taken to the hospital. Many residents of the area had gathered when the incident took place," Zee News quoted Additional SP Hari Govind as saying.
Watch: Police rushes to Kushinagar accident site
Video by Surya Prakash Rai, 101Reporters
Vehicle driver was asked to stop by people near crossing
Sources have said that the school vehicle driver was asked to stop by the people standing near the crossing. By the time he stopped, however, the van was already on the railway tracks.
Yogi Adityanath expresses grief over the accident
09:53 (IST)
09:48 (IST)
09:47 (IST)
Input by Saurabh Sharma, 101Reporters
09:43 (IST)
Watch: CPRO NE Sanjay Yadav gives statement on the accident
Video by Saurabh Sharma, 101Reporters
09:30 (IST)
Watch: Visuals of the accident site
09:26 (IST)
Injured school children receive medical aid
Image by Gaurav Tripathi, 101Reporters
09:25 (IST)
Injured school children receive medical aid
Image by Gaurav Tripathi, 101Reporters
09:22 (IST)
Jyotiraditya Scindia expresses grief
09:20 (IST)
Accident relief medical train dispatched to the site
News18 reports that an accident relief medical train from Gorakhpur has been dispatched to the site of the accident.
"It was unmanned level crossing gate at Behpurva, with Gate Mitra deployed there. He tried to stop but unfortunate incident happened at unmanned gate 45 near Dudhi station in Banaras division," the report also quoted Railways spokesperson Ved Prakash as saying.
09:18 (IST)
09:11 (IST)
09:06 (IST)
CM Yogi Adityanath rushes to Kushinagar for on-the-spot assessment of accident site: PTI
09:02 (IST)
Gorakhpur commissioner rushes to spot, UP agriculture minister leaves for Gorakhpur
Input by Surya Prakash Rai, 101Reporters
09:00 (IST)
UP DGP expresses condolences
08:56 (IST)
08:51 (IST)
Injured shifted to the Gorakhpur Medical College after being given first aid: Police officials
The injured are also getting medical assistance from district administration.
08:49 (IST)
08:39 (IST)
CM directs district administration to provide all help
ANI reported that Chief Minister Adityanath has directed the district administration to provide all support and medical aid.
08:33 (IST)
08:23 (IST)
Visuals from the accident site