Kurukshetra University undergraduate exams postponed as Haryana govt suspends internet services in state
Earlier as well, the Kurukshetra University had postponed graduation and post-graduation examinations till February due to COVID-19 pandemic
Kurukshetra University has postponed the exam scheduled to be held on 1 February and 2 February till further notice is given by the Government of Haryana. The decision follows the Haryana government's extension of suspension of internet services in the state.
As per the official notification, "The fresh date of examinations will be notified later on."
According to a report by NDTV, the university has postponed examinations for various programmes including Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Science (Non-medical), Bachelor of Education along with a few self-financed of courses.
To prevent disruption of peace and public order amid the ongoing farmers' protest, the Haryana government has suspended mobile internet services, SMS services and all dongle services in seven districts of the state till 5 pm on Tuesday.
This is not the first time that the Kurukshetra University has decided to postpone examinations. Back in December 2020, the university decided to postpone graduation and post-graduation examinations till February due to COVID-19 pandemic. As per the previous schedule, the examinations of odd semesters of graduation and post-graduation were slated to be held in December.
Brajesh Sawhney, the director, public relations of Kurukshetra University had said that the entire syllabus will be included for the examinations and colleges have been directed to complete it as per the schedule.
