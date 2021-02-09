KUPECA announces COMEDK UGET 2021 dates at comedk.org; exam to be held on 20 June

The UGET 2021 is scheduled to be held in online mode and as many as 150 engineering colleges in the state of Karnataka will be selecting students from the COMEDK exam

The Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA) has announced the dates for the COMEDK UGET 2021 exam on its official website.

Candidates set to appear in the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka Under Graduate Entrance Test (COMEDK UGET) this year, are advised to check the exam dates at comedk.org.

The registration link is likely to go live on the official site of COMEDK soon. Candidates should regularly visit the website to stay updated about the release of the application form and other details.

According to a report by Careers 360, the COMEDK undergraduate exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on 20 June. Candidates seeking admission in engineering courses in select colleges across the state need to qualify the entrance test.

There is an eligibility criterion in place for candidates to participate in the COMEDK selection procedure. As per a report by Jagran Josh, students need to qualify the Karnataka PUC or Class 12 (Higher Secondary) or any other equivalent examination in order to apply for the exam. They must have secured a minimum of 45 per cent marks in the Class 12 exams.

Further candidates are advised to thoroughly go through the eligibility criteria and the admission brochure before filling the COMEDK 2021 online application form.

Absolute care should be enforced while entering the details in the form too. Students must make sure that every personal and academic detail that they enter in the form is true to their best of knowledge.

An official notification released regarding the COMEDK UGET – 2021 for Engineering Courses by the authority has specified that candidates and their guardians must not rely on third parties to fill their application forms and pay their application fees. All candidates must directly refer to www.comedk.org for any information or help.