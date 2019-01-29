Kumbh Mela 2019: Yogi Adityanath takes holy dip in Sangam after Uttar Pradesh cabinet meet in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and several state ministers took a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj, following a unique cabinet meeting at the Kumbh mela venue itself, officials said.

The ministers had travelled from capital Lucknow for the cabinet meeting, held at the "integrated control and command centre" set up at the venue of the religious event where lakhs of people have congregated.

The cabinet approved the construction of a Ganga Expressway to better connect Prayagraj to western Uttar Pradesh.

The state government said it will be the longest expressway in the world.

Officials said almost all the ministers present at meeting took the holy dip.

