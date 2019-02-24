Kumbh Mela 2019: Narendra Modi takes holy dip, offers prayer at Sangam, performs Ganga aarti in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a holy dip at the 'Sangam' and offered his prayers. He also performed the Ganga Aarti at the ongoing Kumbh Mela.

The prime minister arrived in Prayagraj earlier Sunday and was received by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

On Saturday he had said that the ongoing Kumbh Mela 2019 was a kind of social reformation.

"Despite the shortage of material wealth at Kumbh, joy and inner peace can be found. It can be used to carve out the way of life ahead," he added.

BJP president Amit Shah and Adityanath took a dip at Sangam on 13 February, while former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on 12 February.

Kumbh Mela is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims expected to participate in the festival with the belief that taking a dip in the holy water of Ganges River will pave the way for their salvation and would rid them of their sins. The 55-day long Kumbh Mela will end on 4 March.

