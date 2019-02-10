Kulgam encounter: Five militants killed in gunfight in J&K's Kellam Devsar area; four CRPF soldiers injured in stone pelting

Five militants were killed on Sunday in an encounter with security forces in the Kellam Devsar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

The gunfight broke out after forces cordoned off Kellam Devsar on Saturday night after receiving information about the presence of militants in the area, The Indian Express reported. As the search operations were underway, the militants opened fire on the security forces, triggering the encounter.

Visuals: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam district's Kellam Devsar area. #JammuAndKashmir (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/koj3VmH5xC — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2019

Authorities have retrieved the bodies of the five militants, but they have yet ascertain their identities. According to ANI, four CRPF personnel have been injured in stone pelting by local residents.

According to reports, the exchange of fire died down after three militants were killed, but resumed soon after JCBs were deployed to clear the debris of the gunfight to retrieve the bodies. The remaining two militants continued to fire at security forces from a nearby house, but were eventually gunned down in the retaliatory firing.

