You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Kulgam encounter: Five militants killed in gunfight in J&K's Kellam Devsar area; four CRPF soldiers injured in stone pelting

India FP Staff Feb 10, 2019 13:50:16 IST

Five militants were killed on Sunday in an encounter with security forces in the Kellam Devsar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

The gunfight broke out after forces cordoned off Kellam Devsar on Saturday night after receiving information about the presence of militants in the area, The Indian Express reported. As the search operations were underway, the militants opened fire on the security forces, triggering the encounter.

Authorities have retrieved the bodies of the five militants, but they have yet ascertain their identities. According to ANI, four CRPF personnel have been injured in stone pelting by local residents.

According to reports, the exchange of fire died down after three militants were killed, but resumed soon after JCBs were deployed to clear the debris of the gunfight to retrieve the bodies. The remaining two militants continued to fire at security forces from a nearby house, but were eventually gunned down in the retaliatory firing.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2019 13:50:16 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories




Cricket Scores