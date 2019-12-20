Kuldeep Singh Sengar gets life term in Unnao rape case; Delhi court orders ex-BJP MLA to pay Rs 25 lakh compensation to victim

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Friday sentenced BJP's expelled MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to life imprisonment, who was convicted for raping a woman in Unnao in 2017. The court has also ordered Sengar to pay a compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to the victim. The CBI had earlier urged the court to give maximum punishment of life term, prescribed under the law, to the politician, saying it was a fight for justice of an individual against the system.

The Delhi court has further ordered the CBI to assess threat perception and offer the necessary protection to the victim and her family and directed the agency to provide a safe house to the victim and her family, reports ANI.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma who had imposed an exemplary fine of Rs 25 lakh in the case has asked Sengar to pay the amount within a month. "This court does not find any mitigating circumstance. Sengar was public servant and betrayed people's faith," the judge said while declining the plea for lenient approach in sentencing him.

The court also said the conduct of Sengar was to intimidate the rape survivor. It also directed that the rape survivor be paid an additional Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the mother of the victim.

On Tuesday, a day after he was convicted in the case of the rape and abduction of a minor girl in 2017, the court had deferred the hearing to decide the quantum of sentence to be awarded to Sengar.

According to News18, while supporting CBI's submission, the counsel appearing for the rape survivor had also sought adequate monetary compensation for her. However, the counsel appearing for Sengar, urged the court to give minimum punishment to him, 10-year jail term, saying he had no prior criminal record.

Co-accused Shashi Singh was acquitted on the benefit of the doubt by District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma. Singh had allegedly taken the survivor to Sengar on the pretext of getting her a job in 2017.

Sengar was convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Charges were also framed under Sections 120 b (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, which can invite a maximum punishment of life imprisonment. Sengar was expelled from the BJP in August 2019.

Other cases in this matter include a car crash in July in which the survivor’s two aunts, one of whom was a crucial witness in the rape case, were killed. The complainant and her lawyer were also severely injured, and the family had alleged Sengar was behind the car crash.

The woman’s father had also been arrested in an illegal arms case, in which he had allegedly been framed, in April 2018. He died in judicial custody a few days later and a murder case was filed against Sengar, his brother and nine others.

There is also a separate gangrape case involving the complainant and Sengar that is ongoing.

With inputs from agencies

