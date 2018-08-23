Kuldeep Nayar, veteran journalist and author passes away at age of 95: Renowned for books like India after Nehru, Emergency

Senior journalist and author Kuldeep Nayar died at a hospital in New Delhi, his family confirmed on 23 August. He was 95.

Nayar breathed his last at the Escorts Hospital at 12.30 am, and his cremation will take place at 1 pm on the afternoon of Thursday, 23 August.

Nayar, who was also a human rights activist, served as High Commissioner to the UK in 1990 and was also nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

A syndicated columnist, he has written several books and is known for works like India after Nehru, Emergency, Emergency Retold, Without Fear: The Life and Trial of Bhagat Singh and his autobiography, Beyond the Lines.

The veteran journalist who began his career as an Urdu reporter also served as the editor of the Delhi edition of The Statesman and was the Editor of The Indian Express.

The Indian Express wrote on the passing of its former editor, "Nayar was among the journalists who had staunchly opposed the Emergency imposed by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi. During Emergency, he was jailed under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) for leading a protest against the excesses of the administration."

Nayar was born at Sialkot in Punjab, now a part of Pakistan and studied journalism at the Medill School of Journalism, Northwestern University.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

President of India Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole the passing of the veteran journalist.

Sad to hear of the passing of Kuldip Nayar, veteran editor and writer, diplomat and parliamentarian, and a determined champion of democracy during the Emergency. His readers will miss him. Condolences to his family and associates #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 23, 2018

Kuldip Nayar was an intellectual giant of our times. Frank and fearless in his views, his work spanned across many decades. His strong stand against the Emergency, public service and commitment to a better India will always be remembered. Saddened by his demise. My condolences. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2018

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also tweeted saying:

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of senior Journalist Kuldeep Nayyar. In his death, the nation has lost a fearless journalist and a media veteran, who was a keen observer of Indian politics. My condolences to bereaved family members. #KuldeepNayyar #Obituary pic.twitter.com/7spzzRJ9K3 — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) August 23, 2018

Ramchandra Guha also expressed his sorrow on the demise of the 95-year-old.

Sorry to hear of Kuldip Nayar's passing. As I wrote here, he was a journalist who followed the dictates of his conscience rather than the lure of money or fame:https://t.co/zn8AL2sSx3 — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) August 23, 2018

Nayar was not a prose stylist, and prone to the odd conspiracy theory, yet his commitment to interfaith harmony, his professional commitment and integrity, and his courage during the Emergency absolutely shine: https://t.co/AtPbgp4lWY — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) August 23, 2018

Other members of the media fraternity also tweeted about Nayar's dedication towards democracy and freedom of the press:

Saddened over the passing away of #KuldipNayar one of the doyens of Indian journalism. His struggle for press freedom during Emergency was laudable. He was the judge in #AapKiAdalat with Lalu Yadav 25 years ago. ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें. pic.twitter.com/9l7gMEGXOu — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) August 23, 2018

Rest In Peace #KuldeepNayyar sir. You will always remain an inspiration. 🙏🙏 — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) August 23, 2018

A journalist and editor who was an inspiration to several generations, who was committed to peace and democracy, who resisted all forms of authoritarian tendencies, and challenged the sword with the pen, Kuldip Nayar is no more.. RIP — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) August 23, 2018

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)