Kuldeep Nayar, veteran journalist and author passes away at age of 95: Renowned for books like India after Nehru, Emergency

India FP Staff Aug 23, 2018 10:24:06 IST

Senior journalist and author Kuldeep Nayar died at a hospital in New Delhi, his family confirmed on 23 August. He was 95.

Nayar breathed his last at the Escorts Hospital at 12.30 am, and his cremation will take place at 1 pm on the afternoon of Thursday, 23 August.

Kuldeep Nayyar. Facebook

Nayar, who was also a human rights activist, served as High Commissioner to the UK in 1990 and was also nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

A syndicated columnist, he has written several books and is known for works like India after Nehru, Emergency, Emergency Retold, Without Fear: The Life and Trial of Bhagat Singh and his autobiography, Beyond the Lines.

The veteran journalist who began his career as an Urdu reporter also served as the editor of the Delhi edition of The Statesman and was the Editor of The Indian Express.

The Indian Express wrote on the passing of its former editor, "Nayar was among the journalists who had staunchly opposed the Emergency imposed by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi. During Emergency, he was jailed under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) for leading a protest against the excesses of the administration."

Nayar was born at Sialkot in Punjab, now a part of Pakistan and studied journalism at the Medill School of Journalism, Northwestern University.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

President of India Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole the passing of the veteran journalist.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also tweeted saying:

Ramchandra Guha also expressed his sorrow on the demise of the 95-year-old.

Other members of the media fraternity also tweeted about Nayar's dedication towards democracy and freedom of the press:

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)


Updated Date: Aug 23, 2018 10:24 AM

