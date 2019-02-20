Kulbhushan Jadhav case updates: ICJ hearing adjourned till Thursday after India submits final arguments

Kulbhushan Jadhav case LATEST updates: ICJ president Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf adjourned the sitting till Thursday, when Pakistan will submit its final arguments in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. Representing India, ex-solicitor general Harish Salve said that Jadhav has become a "pawn" in Pakistan's "tool to divert international scrutiny from itself." He referred to "dastardly" terror attack on the CRPF personnel in Pulwama on 14 February.

He claimed that three attempts made by Pakistan to derail proceedings in the ICJ have failed.

On Pakistan questioning Kulbhushan Jadhav's nationality, Harish Salve said, "If Pakistan was protesting that an Indian national was carrying submersive activities, what there a need to assert the nationality of its citizen? Indian nationals are not the kind whose nationality needs to be denied."

Salve began his arguments in the second round of oral submissions on Wednesday.

The hearing in ICJ was scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm. India will have a maximum of 90 minutes to submit its final arguments in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Wednesday.



The four-day public hearing in the case will end with Pakistan’s closing arguments on Thursday.

Pakistan presented its side on Tuesday and maintained that India has not responded to several key questions raised by Islamabad. Pakistan was snubbed on Tuesday at the ICJ when it sought for a replacement of an ad-hoc Pakistani judge during the hearing of the case related to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been sentenced to death by a military court in Pakistan.

Pakistan's Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan said his country's ad-hoc judge to the ICJ, Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday during the first day of hearings of the case and requested that his replacement be sworn-in before he could make his argument.

However, the ICJ President, Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, overlooked the plea and told the Pakistani advocate, "I would like to ask you to read your statement if your statement is ready. We are ready to hear you and hear your side."

Khan then went on to make his argument, a day after the Indian side told the world court that Mr Jadhav had been sentenced to death by a military court during a "farcical" hearing and that he should be released forthwith. In his representation, the Pakistani advocate said the Indian claim to relief must be dismissed.

Jadhav, 48, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of alleged "espionage" on 11 April, 2017, following which India moved the ICJ, challenging the verdict. Subsequently, on 18 May, 2017, a 10-member bench of ICJ restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till the case was resolved.

During Tuesday's hearing, India's advocate Harish Salve raised questions over how a military court could hold a trial for a civilian without giving him a due and transparent right to defend.

Khan, in his counter, said, "Local laws are within the domain of parliament and the independent courts of Pakistan. Similarly, the creation of military courts was through this parliamentary process."

India has maintained that Jadhav, a former Naval officer-turned-businessman, was innocent and he had been kidnapped by Pakistani intelligence agencies from Iran.

