Kulbhushan Jadhav case updates: Pakistan says consular access was denied as Jadhav was involved in espionage; ICJ hearing concludes

Kulbhushan Jadhav case LATEST updates: The Pakistani agent said that consular access was denied to India as Jadhav was involved in espionage. He added that despite Jadhav being given option of judicial review, he refused it. "Should Jadhav choose to enter judicial review, he will have right to choose his lawyer to represent him," he said.
Submitting his concluding observations, Pakistan's Khawar Qureshi said,"India's claim for relief remains far-fetched."
On India's stand that Kulbhushan Jadhav was kidnapped, Khawar Qureshi said, "Why is it necessary to engage in fiction?" He further claimed that the Indian side wasn't providing clarity because "providing an explanation would expose the fiction."
Qureshi said that there are no inaccuracies in his pleadings on fact. "I challenge India to find any discrepancy in my pleadings on fact", he said.
Pakistan ad-hoc judge Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, who had suffered a cardiac attack ahead of the hearing, joined the sitting on last day of hearing.
India delivered its final arguments in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday evening, the third day of the hearing. Pakistan is expected to respond on Thursday from 9 pm.
The ICJ has rejected five pleas made by Pakistan during the hearing of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, including playing of so-called "confessional statement" of the Indian national and a request to adjourn the hearing citing illness of its ad-hoc judge.
The four-day hearing in the Jadhav case started on 18 February at the ICJ headquarters in The Hague.
Pakistan's delegation on Tuesday led by Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan requested the international court to adjourn the hearing in the case to appoint a new ad-hoc judge as Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani suffered cardiac arrest before the hearing.
However, the ICJ President Abdullahi Ahmed Yusuf while rejecting the plea asked Pakistan's delegation to go ahead with proceeding if it is ready with its argument.
Anwar Mansoor Khan then went on to make his argument, a day after the Indian side told the world court that Jadhav had been sentenced to death by a military court during an "opaque" hearing and that he should be released forthwith. In his representation, the Pakistani advocate said the Indian claim to relief must be dismissed.
In addition, Pakistan also had sought cross-examination of Deputy High Commission of India JP Singh.
JP Singh who accompanied the family of Jadhav in Pakistan to meet him in jail last year said that the condition of Jadhav did not look well.
During the proceeding, Pakistan, making a long shot, also wanted the "accomplices" of Jadhav for witnesses during the hearing. However, the court also rejected that.
The 48-year-old former naval officer, Kulbhushan Jadhav, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism on 11 April, 2017, following which India moved the ICJ, challenging the verdict. Subsequently, on 18 May, 2017, a 10-member bench of the ICJ restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till the adjudication of the case.
Updated Date: Feb 21, 2019
Pakistan will respond to India's arguments in the ICJ on Thursday in its final submission in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. It will be given 90 minutes to make its presentation.
