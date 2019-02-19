Kulbhushan Jadhav case at ICJ: Khanwar Qureshi accuses India of 'sponsoring terrorism' in Balochistan; watch video

A day after India sought to annul the death sentence of retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague and secure his immediate release, the counsel representing Pakistan claimed New Delhi has been "sponsoring terrorism" in Balochistan.

Advocate Khanwar Qureshi, representing Pakistan, said, "The Indian petition in the ICJ is a clear example of traditional methods to downplay Pakistan. In 2014, we lost 140 children in army public school which was admittedly sponsored by India through Afghanistan."

Watch video of Qureshi's remarks:

Qureshi cited media reports by Praveen Swami and Chanda Nandi to support his argument. "These journalists stand up for pluralism and secularism and are part of the India I respect. Their investigation revealed that the Research and Analysis Wing had been planning a terrorist operation in Pakistan," said Qureshi.

