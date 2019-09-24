KTET November 2019: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan releases notification; apply on ktet.kerala.gov.in

KTET November 2019| Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test (KTET) November 2019 notification on its official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. According to the notification, candidates can now apply for the Kerala TET 2019 papers 1, 2 3 and 4.

Candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria can apply for the exam from 23 September to 3 October.

KTET paper 1 to recruit lower primary teachers will be held on 16 November in the morning shift. KTET paper 2 for upper primary teachers will be held on 16 November in the afternoon shift. For those aspiring to become high school teachers, KTET paper 3 will be conducted on 17 September and KTET paper 4 will be conducted for primary school teachers for Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi subjects.

Candidates need to check the detailed admission process for information on eligibility, important dates, exam schedule and timings.

The admit card for the Kerala TET exam is expected to be released on 25 October on ktet.kerala.gov.in.