KSET 2021: University of Mysore postpones exam for assistant professorship; new date to be announced later

The exam, conducted for 41 subjects across 11 nodal centres in the state of Karnataka, was earlier supposed to take place on Sunday (11 April, 2021)

The University of Mysore has postponed the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2021 for assistant professorship.

The exam was earlier supposed to take place on Sunday (11 April, 2021), but has now been postponed till further notice.

The official notice said that the new date will be announced later.

The exam will be conducted for 41 subjects across 11 nodal centres in the state of Karnataka. Those candidates who qualify for KSET 2021 will be eligible to get recruited as Assistant Professor in state universities and colleges if they fulfil other criteria of the institutions.

The examination will be in two parts namely Paper-I and Paper-II. While Paper-I carries 100 marks for the 50 objective questions, Paper-II is of 200 marks for 100 questions which will be related to the subject selected by the candidate.

In Paper-I, candidates will be assessed on general awareness, reasoning ability, comprehension, and divergent thinking. A total of 150 questions will be asked in the exam carrying two marks each.

Candidates will be given one hour to attempt all the questions in Paper-I while two hours to answer 100 questions of paper-II.

In order to qualify, candidates should score at least 40 percent in both papers. For applicants belonging to the reserved category, 35 percent marks in both papers are required.

The number of candidates who qualify for KSET 2021 will be equal to 6 percent of the aspirants who appear for the exam.