The University of Mysore has decided to defer the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2021 for Assistant Professors posts.

The exams were originally scheduled for 11 April but got postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

The university rescheduled the exam for 25 April but now again, it has been deferred due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state, as per the latest notification.

The exam is scheduled to be held for 41 subjects at 11 Nodal centres spread across the state every year.

Those who qualify are appointed Assistant Professors at concerned Universities/ Colleges/ Institutions (Government/ Aided /Private) of Karnataka.

Eligibility:

1. A candidate must have scored at least 55 percent marks (general category), or 50 percent (SC/ST/PWD/OBC) in subjects opted for KSET in master’s degree or an equivalent examination from a recognised university

2. Applicants who are awaiting their final year result can also apply

3. A candidate who holds a PhD degree from a recognized university and have completed the Master’s degree by 19th September, 1991 (irrespective of date of declaration of result)

4. There is no upper age limit for this exam

Candidates hailing from other states, except Karnataka, and belonging to SC/ST/OBC will be treated as General Category students for this exam.

Examination:

There are two parts to the test. Both the papers have only objective type Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs).

Selection Process:

A general category student needs to score at least 40 percent aggregate marks in both the papers taken together.

All other reserved category students need to score a minimum of 35 percent.