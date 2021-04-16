KSET 2021 exam date: University of Mysore to hold examination on 25 April; visit kset.uni-mysore.ac.in for details

The exam will take place at the eleven centres in Karnataka, which includes Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bellari, Devanagere, Dharawad, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Shivamogga, and Tumakuru

The University of Mysore has announced that the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2021 examination will take place on 25 April. The new date was announced in a notification published on the official website kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.

The examination for Assistant Professorship was earlier scheduled to be held on 11 April, but was postponed.

The exam will take place at the eleven centres in Karnataka, which includes Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bellari, Devanagere, Dharawad, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Shivamogga, and Tumakuru. The hall tickets of all the registered candidates have already been allotted.

Applicants can download their admit card from the official website kset.uni-mysore.ac.in by logging into their registered accounts.

To qualify one needs to pass the competitive exam consisting of two papers. Candidates, who qualify for KSET, become eligible for recruitment as Assistant Professor in different universities/colleges of Karnataka.

On the examination day, applicants have to carry a printout of their admit card, otherwise, they will not be allowed entry into the exam centre.

Also, as per the instructions mentioned on the hall ticket, candidates should be present at the examination hall at 9:00 am in the first session and at 1:00 pm in the second session.

Keeping in mind the rise in COVID-19 cases, candidates will be allowed to carry face masks, gloves on hand, personal transparent water bottle, personal small hand sanitiser (50 ml), and exam-related documents in the examination centre.

Also, during the exam, the use of calculators or log tables is not permitted.