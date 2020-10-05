KSET 2020 preliminary answer key released at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in; candidates can raise objections by 19 Oct

Students who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key will have to submit an application form and pay a sum of Rs 1,000 per claim. The KSET's decision will be considered as final

The answer key of the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2020 has been released by the University of Mysore on Monday at its official website kset.uni-mysore.ac.in. Along with the answer keys, the question papers have also been released on the website.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, candidates who are not satisfied with the KSET 2020 provisional answer key, may challenge and raise objections.

Students will have to submit an application form paying a sum of Rs 1,000 per claim. The last date to raise objections is 19 October.

A report by The Times of India said that the KSET will refund the amount, if the claims raised by candidates are correct. No objections will be entertained after the last date of raising claims.

In its notification, KSET said that its decision on the challenges shall be final and the KSET 2020 result will be based on the final answer key, which will be released on the website soon.

Steps to check KSET 2020 preliminary answer keys:

Step 1: Go to KSET official website - kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.

Step 2: Under the News and Events section on the homepage, tap on the link that reads, "Key Answers - 2020”.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page. Click on Key answers and select the paper.

Step 4: The answer key will open in PDF format. Check your responses against The KSET answer key 2020.

Here is the direct link to check and download KSET 2020 answer keys: http://kset.uni-mysore.ac.in/key_answers_2020/

KSET is conducted by the University of Mysore once in a year to make a rigorous merit-based selection for the entry-level of the teaching profession. The test is held in 41 subjects at 11 Nodal Centers spread across the Karnataka State.