KP Oli in India: Narendra Modi holds delegation-level talks with Nepalese counterpart in New Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held discussions with his Nepalese counterpart KP Oli to deepen bilateral ties between the two neighbours.

The two leaders are believed to have discussed an entire gamut of issues concerning their bilateral ties.

"Strengthening the special and people-centric partnership based on historical and cultural context.

"PM @narendramodi warmly welcomes Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli at Hyderabad House for delegation-level talks continuing the long-standing tradition of high-level visits," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Dialogue among friends! PM @narendramodi and Prime Minister of Nepal K.P. Sharma Oli had a fruitful discussion to expand bilateral ties in all areas, especially in developmental cooperation, trade & investment, agriculture, energy, connectivity & people-to-people contacts. pic.twitter.com/28qav3DGEL — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) April 7, 2018

Modi had on Friday met the Nepalese prime minister at the Prime Minister's official residence in New Delhi.

Oli's three-day visit is in line with the tradition of a Nepalese premier visiting India on his first overseas trip.