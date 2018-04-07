You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

KP Oli in India: Narendra Modi holds delegation-level talks with Nepalese counterpart in New Delhi

India PTI Apr 07, 2018 13:05:11 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held discussions with his Nepalese counterpart KP Oli to deepen bilateral ties between the two neighbours.

Nepal's prime minister KP Sharma Oli with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. Reuters

Nepal's prime minister KP Sharma Oli with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. Reuters

The two leaders are believed to have discussed an entire gamut of issues concerning their bilateral ties.

"Strengthening the special and people-centric partnership based on historical and cultural context.

"PM @narendramodi warmly welcomes Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli at Hyderabad House for delegation-level talks continuing the long-standing tradition of high-level visits," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Modi had on Friday met the Nepalese prime minister at the Prime Minister's official residence in New Delhi.

Oli's three-day visit is in line with the tradition of a Nepalese premier visiting India on his first overseas trip.


Published Date: Apr 07, 2018 13:05 PM | Updated Date: Apr 07, 2018 13:05 PM

Also See






What The Duck: A chat with off-spin maestro Harbhajan Singh



Top Stories




Cricket Scores