Kozhikode landslide kills four, leaves 10 missing; heavy rain destroys 270 homes in Kerala district

India Press Trust of India Jun 14, 2018 15:13:08 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Four people, including three children, died and at least 10 others were reported missing after a landslide struck a remote village in Kozhikode district on Thursday, as heavy rainfall continued to batter northern Kerala.

Representational image. AFP

With this, the toll in rain-related incidents rose to 27 since the onset of the southwest monsoon in late May, official sources said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed the deaths in the landslide and described them as "very tragic".

The area has been receiving heavy rainfall since Wednesday night.

"Chief secretary and respective district collectors were directed to take urgent relief measures in the rain-affected areas. A team of National Disaster Response Force is on their way to Kozhikode," Vijayan said.

Besides Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasargod districts were hit by flash floods and landslides, the sources said.

The dams in the area have reached their maximum storage capacity and the rivers have swollen.

Authorities have asked people living downstream of Kakkayam reservoir in Kozhikode and Neyyar Dam in Thiruvananthapuram to remain vigilant as the shutters of the dams may be opened any time to release the excess water.

Movement of vehicles has been disrupted at many places, especially on Kozhikode-Wayanad route, following landslides.

Several roads have developed cracks and others washed away. The downpour is continuing in many hilly regions.

More than 270 houses were partially damaged, while eight were completely damaged across Kerala, officials at the state control room for disaster management in Thiruvananthapuram said.


