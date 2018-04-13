Kotak Mahindra Bank sacks employee Vishnu Nandakumar for hate speech against Kathua rape victim

Kotak Mahindra Bank sacked the assistant manager of its Kochi office Vishnu Nandukumar for posting comments on social media against an 8-year-old rape victim who was tortured and killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua region in January this year.

“It is extremely disheartening to see such comments being made in the aftermath of such tragedy by anyone including an ex-employee. We strongly condemn this statement,” bank spokesperson Rohit Rao said.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd expelled Vishnu Nandakumar, its assistant bank manager in Kochi's Palarivattom branch, for making derogatory remarks against #KathuaRapeVictim in a tweet #Kerala — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2018

“We have terminated Nandukumar from the services on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 for poor performance,” he added. Nandukumar, posted as assistant manager at a branch in Kochi, allegedly justified the killing of the eight-year-old rape victim, saying she would have grown up to be a terrorist.

“It’s better to kill her now otherwise tomorrow she may become a human bomb against India,” he allegedly wrote in Malayalam. The vile comment led to a furore on social media, with people demanding action against him.