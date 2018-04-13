You are here:
Kotak Mahindra Bank sacks employee Vishnu Nandakumar for hate speech against Kathua rape victim

India FP Staff Apr 14, 2018 00:01:29 IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank sacked the assistant manager of its Kochi office Vishnu Nandukumar for posting comments on social media against an 8-year-old rape victim who was tortured and killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua region in January this year.

File image of protesters in Jammu. News18

“It is extremely disheartening to see such comments being made in the aftermath of such tragedy by anyone including an ex-employee. We strongly condemn this statement,” bank spokesperson Rohit Rao said.

“We have terminated Nandukumar from the services on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 for poor performance,” he added. Nandukumar, posted as assistant manager at a branch in Kochi, allegedly justified the killing of the eight-year-old rape victim, saying she would have grown up to be a terrorist.

“It’s better to kill her now otherwise tomorrow she may become a human bomb against India,” he allegedly wrote in Malayalam. The vile comment led to a furore on social media, with people demanding action against him.


