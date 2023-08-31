Kota Suicides: President Droupadi Murmu tells students to take it easy

President Droupadi Murmu Friday expressed concern over the rising cases of suicide among students in Kota, Rajasthan.

Earlier this week, two more NEET aspirants, aged 17 and 18, died by suicide, taking the count to 23, the highest in eight years.

“Just a few days ago, two students preparing for NEET, ended their lives, their dreams and their future in Kota. Competition is a part of life and it should be taken in a positive spirit. I am saddened by the fact that some students decide to take their own lives due to negative thoughts,” President Murmu said.

Her comments came during the launch ‘Sakaratmak Parivartan Ka Varsh’ organised by Brahma Kumaris in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur.

“If competition is causing pressure, then the latter can be tackled through positive thinking. Life’s challenges should be confronted with steely determination. Today’s theme is helpful in that direction, especially for the country’s children who are leading incomplete existences,” she added.

हर एक व्यक्ति को ईश्वर ने अलग बनाया है और सब में अनोखी प्रतिभाएं होती हैं। दूसरों से प्रेरणा लेना अच्छी बात है लेकिन अपनी रुचियों, अपनी क्षमताओं को समझकर, अपने लिए सही दिशा का चुनाव करना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/gMwmhXaMH5 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2023

“Everyone is unique. Deriving inspiration from others is fine but communication with one’s own self is imperative. In this scientific era, intelligent minors have to be mentally more robust. Non-negative thinking enshrines the potential to improve our lives and those of the people in our vicinity,” the Indian president added.

Kota suicides

The two students who committed suicide earlier this week were preparing for the NEET exam.

One of the students, hailing from Maharashtra jumped to his death from the sixth floor of a coaching institute.

“It appears he went to his coaching institute to appear for a test. After the test, he jumped off the sixth floor of the institute,” said Devesh Bhardwaj, SHO of Kota’s Vigyan Nagar police station.

The other student from Bihar was found hanging in his hostel room on the same day.

“The student was living with his sister and cousin, who are also coaching students in Kota. He was preparing for NEET,” said an official from Kota’s Kunadi police station.