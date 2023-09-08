Kolkata: Three, including owner of a private orphanage, held for raping two minor girls for 10 years

The Kolkata Police has arrested three people, including the owner of an orphanage, in Haridebpur on the outskirts of the city on charges of raping two minor girls living in a private orphanage over a period of nearly 10 years.

Police have sealed the orphanage after shifting the inmates of the orphanage to a nearby government child care facility.

Police sources said that one of the two victims had approached a non-governmental organization (NGO), which had some connection with the said private orphanage, and narrated how they were sexually abused by the orphanage owner and his two associates.

After this, the officials of the NGO contacted the West Bengal Child Rights Commission, which informed the police headquarters about the entire incident. Thereafter, the police suddenly raided the orphanage and arrested three people including its owner and two of his associates.

The matter has created a stir in the area. Locals said that the owner of the orphanage often boasted of his influential connections and did not have good relations with others living in the area.

