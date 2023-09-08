Kolkata: Three, including owner of a private orphanage, held for raping two minor girls for 10 years
Cops told that one of the two victims had approached a non-governmental organization (NGO), which had some connection with the said orphanage, and narrated how they were sexually abused by the orphanage owner and his two associates
The Kolkata Police has arrested three people, including the owner of an orphanage, in Haridebpur on the outskirts of the city on charges of raping two minor girls living in a private orphanage over a period of nearly 10 years.
Police have sealed the orphanage after shifting the inmates of the orphanage to a nearby government child care facility.
Police sources said that one of the two victims had approached a non-governmental organization (NGO), which had some connection with the said private orphanage, and narrated how they were sexually abused by the orphanage owner and his two associates.
Related Articles
After this, the officials of the NGO contacted the West Bengal Child Rights Commission, which informed the police headquarters about the entire incident. Thereafter, the police suddenly raided the orphanage and arrested three people including its owner and two of his associates.
The matter has created a stir in the area. Locals said that the owner of the orphanage often boasted of his influential connections and did not have good relations with others living in the area.
(With inputs from agencies)
also read
‘No Rape Culture': Protestors gathered outside Woody Allen’s ‘Coup de Chance’ Venice Premiere
The rape culture of the Venice Film Festival must end. Woody Allen finds the ‘cancel culture’ silly and denies molesting her daughter.
If you marry a woman without divorcing first wife, it is not just bigamy, but also rape, Bombay HC rules
Justices Nitin Sambre and Rajesh Patil, in their decision on August 24, rejected a petition filed by the man who had been charged by the Pune police under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape) and 494 (bigamy)
Man arrested for alleged rape of tourist in North Goa resort
Earlier this week, both the woman and the man independently journeyed to Goa. On the 23rd of August, the man called the woman and urged her to come to the resort where he was lodging in Assonora