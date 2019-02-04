Kolkata Police did not share complete call records of Saradha group chairman Sudipta Sen, claims CBI

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is seeking to interrogate Kolkata's top cop in connection with chit fund scam, claims that the Kolkata Police did not share complete call detail records of Saradha group chairman Sudipta Sen.

A CBI note, which is likely to be submitted in the Supreme Court Tuesday, also pointed out that when the records were matched with the ones provided by the mobile service providers, it was found that important numbers had been deleted from it.

The note, accessed by ANI, also stated that the agency had sent three notices to the Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar for questioning, but he did not appear even once.

It also said that after the second notice was sent to the Kolkata Police for questioning Kumar, the officer in response wrote a letter to the CBI chief asking him to change the officials in the investigations.

As per the note, the notices to the Kolkata Police commissioner were sent on "18 October, 2017, 23 October, 2017 and the last notice was sent on 8 December, 2018.”

The CBI note said that after many notices, the state police issued a letter to the CBI, saying that they can send written questions and a joint meeting of the CBI and members of the Special Investigation Team on Ponzi scam can take place if required.

The note also brought out that this was not the first time that CBI officials have been harassed in the case as Investigating Officer of the Rose Valley scam was summoned by Ballygunge Police station for an alleged riot that took place in a hotel belonging to the Rose Valley group.

In the case, the Special Director of the CBI along with the Joint Director were also summoned by the sub-inspector of the state police and the agency had to approach the Supreme Court for relief.

The note also has the details of the alleged manhandling and use of force against CBI personnel Sunday and deployment of local police personnel in the CBI premises.

Top CBI sources said the details of the CBI note are expected to be shared with the Supreme Court Tuesday during the hearing of the case.

