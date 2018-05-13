You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Kolkata Police arrests man for masturbating on a public bus after woman uploads his video, complains on Facebook

India FP Staff May 13, 2018 13:13:48 IST

The Kolkata Police on Saturday arrested a "mentally unsound" man for allegedly masturbating on a bus while staring at two women who recorded the incident and posted it on social media. The accused, named Asit Roy who is a hawker by profession, was arrested from the Shyampukur police station area in Kolkata, the police said.

Kolkata Police released an image of the cuprit accused of masturbating on a bus. Image courtesy: Facebook@kolkatapoliceforce

Kolkata Police released an image of the cuprit accused of masturbating on a bus. Image courtesy: Facebook@kolkatapoliceforce

The incident came to light on Saturday after one of the two women posted two videos (viewer discretion advised) showing the man allegedly masturbating on the bus as well as making obscene gestures, on her Facebook page and also on the Facebook page of the Kolkata Police.

The police then in response, launched an investigation.

"We don't need any written complaint. The videos posted on our Facebook page is enough for us. We have already lodged a case. We are trying to track down the culprit," the Kolkata police had said on their Facebook page before the man was arrested. According to the police, the accused is said to be "mentally unsound".

In the post, the woman said that the culprit was a repeat offender. She said that 15 days ago she and her friend had to go through a similar ordeal when the same man had put down his pants and had shown his genitals to them, but since they had no proof then, they couldn't complain.

The woman also alleged that despite repeated requests, the bus conductor provided no help to them.

"When we protested and asked the bus conductor to take action, he ignored our pleas. Fifteen days back when the person had made vulgar gestures we could not do anything as we did not have any proof. Today we have these two videos as proof and we want justice," she said in her Facebook post.

After arresting Roy, who is a resident of Baidyabati in Hooghly district, Kolkata Police wrote on its Facebook page alongside a photo of the offender, "This is the man. He has been caught and will be punished most definitely".

Thousands of people have commented on the Kolkata Police's post, thanking them for their prompt action. The post, however, did not specify what he has been charged with and what punishment the crime will attract.


Updated Date: May 13, 2018 13:13 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores