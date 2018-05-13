Kolkata Police arrests man for masturbating on a public bus after woman uploads his video, complains on Facebook

The Kolkata Police on Saturday arrested a "mentally unsound" man for allegedly masturbating on a bus while staring at two women who recorded the incident and posted it on social media. The accused, named Asit Roy who is a hawker by profession, was arrested from the Shyampukur police station area in Kolkata, the police said.

The incident came to light on Saturday after one of the two women posted two videos (viewer discretion advised) showing the man allegedly masturbating on the bus as well as making obscene gestures, on her Facebook page and also on the Facebook page of the Kolkata Police.

The police then in response, launched an investigation.

"We don't need any written complaint. The videos posted on our Facebook page is enough for us. We have already lodged a case. We are trying to track down the culprit," the Kolkata police had said on their Facebook page before the man was arrested. According to the police, the accused is said to be "mentally unsound".

In the post, the woman said that the culprit was a repeat offender. She said that 15 days ago she and her friend had to go through a similar ordeal when the same man had put down his pants and had shown his genitals to them, but since they had no proof then, they couldn't complain.

The woman also alleged that despite repeated requests, the bus conductor provided no help to them.

"When we protested and asked the bus conductor to take action, he ignored our pleas. Fifteen days back when the person had made vulgar gestures we could not do anything as we did not have any proof. Today we have these two videos as proof and we want justice," she said in her Facebook post.

After arresting Roy, who is a resident of Baidyabati in Hooghly district, Kolkata Police wrote on its Facebook page alongside a photo of the offender, "This is the man. He has been caught and will be punished most definitely".

Thousands of people have commented on the Kolkata Police's post, thanking them for their prompt action. The post, however, did not specify what he has been charged with and what punishment the crime will attract.