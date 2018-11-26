Kolkata man deboarded from Jet Airways flight after co-passengers notice social media post saying 'terrorist on flight’

A passenger was detained and forced to deboard a Jet Airways flight at the Kolkata airport on Monday after he shared a post on social media claiming he was a 'terrorist'. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detained him at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International ,Airport after which they handed him over to the Kolkata Airport Police Station for questioning to ascertain his motives.

Yogvedanta Poddar was forced to get off Jet Airways flight 9W 472, while it was preparing for take-off, after co-passengers noticed his post on Snapchat and alerted a flight attendant, an airport official said. The crew immediately informed the pilot about a possible threat.

"The pilot reported the matter to the Air Traffic Controller, after the CISF removed the man from the Jet Airways flight," the official said.

Reports said he was seen sending photos on Snapchat with half his face covered with captions like "terrorists on flight".

"The co-passenger sitting next to Poddar got suspicious of his behaviour after he covered his face and read the message Poddar was keying in on his phone. One of them read, 'Terrorist on flight. I destroy women's hearts,'" a senior security official was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Siva Murgan, Deputy Commissioner (Detective Department), Bidhannagar Police was quoted as saying by The Indian Express: "He was deboarded and detained from the flight after his co-passengers noticed him sending a selfie with some objectionable comment. An inquiry is on."

A police officer at the airport told the Hindustan Times: "After the crew was alerted by the co-passenger, Poddar refused to show his mobile phone to the air hostess. Then the CISF personnel found that he had, indeed, shared the post, where he took a selfie with his face covered and wrote those words. We are now checking his antecedents."

Reports quoted police sources as saying that Poddar, a resident of Kolkata's Salt Lake locality, said during interrogation that he was going to Mumbai for a job interview.

His parents were also summoned for questioning. Poddar's father, Nirmal Poddar, said his son was simply "fooling around" with his friends, reported NDTV.

With inputs from PTI