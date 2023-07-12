Kolkata local turns into battleground as women exchange blows, trade slaps and slippers

It’s almost everyday that we witness videos of people fighting on public transport. Recently, a video surfaced of a group of women engaged in a heated argument on a Kolkata local train. The clip captures the intensity of their argument, with slaps and slippers being exchanged that even surpassed what one might typically associate with a chaotic market.

The video showcased the distressing incident that took place inside what appeared to be the ladies coach of a train. The intensity of the fight escalated as fists and slippers were used as weapons, turning the area into an unsettling battleground.

Watch:

Amidst the chaos, the voices of other women attempting to intervene and quell the conflict could be heard. Adding to that, one of the women involved in the fight can be observed hurling an object towards a boy standing beside her.

Although the exact cause of the recent fight captured inside the Kolkata local train is unknown, it is worth noting that similar incidents involving women in train compartments have occurred before.

Check out some viral reactions:

Pro version of mumbai local .😅 — Vru$hang $ (@v2shah) July 11, 2023