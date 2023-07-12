Kolkata local turns into battleground as women exchange blows, trade slaps and slippers
The video showcased the distressing incident that took place inside what appeared to be the ladies coach of a train. The intensity of the fight escalated as fists and slippers were used as weapons, turning the area into an unsettling battleground
It’s almost everyday that we witness videos of people fighting on public transport. Recently, a video surfaced of a group of women engaged in a heated argument on a Kolkata local train. The clip captures the intensity of their argument, with slaps and slippers being exchanged that even surpassed what one might typically associate with a chaotic market.
The video showcased the distressing incident that took place inside what appeared to be the ladies coach of a train. The intensity of the fight escalated as fists and slippers were used as weapons, turning the area into an unsettling battleground.
Watch:
Kolkata local🙂 pic.twitter.com/fZDjsJm93L
Related Articles
— Ayushi (@Ayushihihaha) July 11, 2023
Amidst the chaos, the voices of other women attempting to intervene and quell the conflict could be heard. Adding to that, one of the women involved in the fight can be observed hurling an object towards a boy standing beside her.
Although the exact cause of the recent fight captured inside the Kolkata local train is unknown, it is worth noting that similar incidents involving women in train compartments have occurred before.
Check out some viral reactions:
@chakravartiin @gganeshhh free WWE inside train 🙃🙃🙃
— $$$ man (@saiyaninvestor) July 11, 2023
Pro version of mumbai local .😅
— Vru$hang $ (@v2shah) July 11, 2023
Bheed bhaad waale illake mein theek se ladd bhi nhi paate 🙄
— Yours Bud🍁 (@LiveNLearnToo) July 11, 2023
also read
'Please don't park here': Bengaluru neighbour's polite note pasted on car's window
In the note, he explained that he owns two cars and needs ample space to park his belongings. The neighbour also added that they have been living in that area since 2000 and that they request the car owner to go back to their earlier parking lot
KSI and Logan Paul pelted with Prime bottles at promo event; internet says 'genius marketing'
While both KSI and Pro-Wrestler Logan appeared to find the whole incident funny, they were also finding it hard to dodge the Prime bottles
THIS AI-based 'Crazy Machine Chef' might replace chefs soon; take a look
In the video, that has gained much prominence on Twitter, a sauce-pan tosses around vegetables by itself after being placed on a burning stove