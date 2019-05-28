Co-presented by


You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Kokernag encounter: Security forces neutralise two terrorists in J&K's Anantnag; arms, ammunition recovered from site

India Press Trust of India May 28, 2019 21:33:49 IST

Anantnag: Security forces have neutralised two terrorists in an encounter in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Kokernag area of Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir police said.

Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the encounter site.

Anantnag is one of the most sensitive districts in the Valley.

Eight terrorists have been neutralised and at least two have been captured by the security forces from Kashmir in May alone.

Security forces had got a major breakthrough when one of the most wanted terrorists, Zakir Musa, was killed in an encounter in Tral in Pulwama on 24 May.

The identities of the two terrorists gunned down today are yet to be confirmed.

Updated Date: May 28, 2019 21:33:49 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile


Cricket Scores