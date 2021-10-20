Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2021: Puja vidhi, wishes and all you need to know about this auspicious day

Devotees in West Bengal, Assam and Odisha believe that Goddess Lakshmi will give her blessings to those who worship her on this day

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, also known as Bengal Lakshmi Puja, is celebrated on the occasion of Sharad Purnima in West Bengal, Assam, and Odisha. This year, the festival is being marked today, 20 October. Devotees believe that Goddess Lakshmi will give her blessings to those who worship her on this auspicious day.

The festival falls on the full moon day in the month of Ashwin, according to the Hindu calendar.

Puja vidhi

Devotees worship an idol of Goddess Lakshmi by covering it with a cloth on the day of the full moon. The idol, which is made of gold, silver, copper or brass, is worshipped in the night, after moonrise, as well as in the morning.

Kheer is prepared and offered to the goddess in a silver vessel and then kept in the moonlight. The kheer is either consumed or donated to Brahmins the next day as prasad.

Significance

It is believed that on the night of Bengal Lakshmi puja, Goddess Lakshmi walks the earth, blessing her devotees with happiness and wealth. The goddess is said to utter the words 'Ko Jagrati' as she walks the earth, to see who is awake at night. The goddess is also said to ease the pain and suffering of her devotees.

It is also believed that the moon comes out with all 16 kala(s) on the occasion of Sharad Purnima. The combination of 16 kala(s) makes a perfect human being, with each human quality being associated with a Kala.

On the occasion of Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, here are some wishes and messages to send to your loved ones: