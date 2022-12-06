In a money-centric world, humanity has become a rare aspect. However, we come across several kind gestures in our daily lives from some unexpected people. These happenings are enough to bring our faith back in humanity. Now, ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh has shared an incident that he encountered during his trip to New Delhi. He forgot to pay the charges for his cab that dropped him at the airport for the return flight. After realising his mistake, he immediately called the driver who won his heart with an unpredictable response.

Singh narrated the entire story through a thread on Twitter. According to his post, he was in hurry to catch his scheduled flight. Since he was running behind time, he walked off straight to the airport without paying the cab fare to the driver. The driver, in reply, did not bother them calling from behind.

The soft spoken cab driver dropped us at Delhi airport. We walked off without paying. Desperately called to ask how to pay & he replied, ‘Koi baat nahi, phir kabhi aa jayenge’. Won’t even tell the amount. He knew we don’t live here. We eventually paid him & learnt decency exists. — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) December 3, 2022



As soon as Singh got to remember the blunder, he repeatedly tried to connect with the person. When he revealed his thought to pay out the fare, the “soft-spoken” driver replied that he would take it sometime later. Additionally, he refused to disclose the fare even after knowing that the passengers don’t live in Delhi. Although, in the end, the entrepreneur paid off the amount.

Singh explained, “The soft-spoken cab driver dropped us at Delhi airport. We walked off without paying. Desperately called to ask how to pay & he replied, ‘Koi baat nahi, phir kabhi aa jayenge’. He won’t even tell us the amount. He knew we don’t live here. We eventually paid him and learnt decency exists.” But the identity of the driver remained hidden as Singh did not have permission to do so.

The comment section saw a number of users appreciating the driver’s honesty and kindness. Some of them also thanked Singh for bringing out the story.

A user said, “I used to pay double for those auto drivers in Hyderabad who gave me a ride as per the meter, otherwise all demanded double the meter fare all the time.”

I used to pay double for those auto drivers in Hyderabad who gave me a ride as per the meter, otherwise all demanded double the meter fare all the time. — Zees (@zeeinscriptions) December 4, 2022



A proud Indian noted, “India is known for its decency, you don’t have to wonder about its existence sitting outside India.”

India is known for its decency, you don't have to wonder about its existence sitting outside India. — VINAY KUMAR AKUTHOTA (@VINAYKUMAR410) December 4, 2022



A user wrote, “Hard to believe in current times. Especially in Delhi where I struggled to explain that I paid Online several times. Once on the verge of missing my flight. Good to know you met one of the rare good people left on earth.”

Hard to believe in current times. Specially in Delhi where I struggled to explain that I paid Online several times. Once on the verge of missing my flight!! . Good to know you met the one of the rare good people left on earth. Cheers — aatank619☕ don't follow (@crestlesswave_) December 3, 2022



Here are some other notable reactions:

The soft spoken cab driver dropped us at Delhi airport. We walked off without paying. Desperately called to ask how to pay & he replied, ‘Koi baat nahi, phir kabhi aa jayenge’. Won’t even tell the amount. He knew we don’t live here. We eventually paid him & learnt decency exists. — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) December 3, 2022

This is great. It happened once with me in mumbai we walked out engaged in talk forgetting it’s mumbai not police car in Punjab. For cab drivers soft skills I returned paid him 10% extra.I still feel how soft skill influence. Most cab drivers are v good. — Gurinder Dhillon IPS (@gurinipspb) December 4, 2022

Another aspect, Let us not not segregate goodness as "This city and this state and this country". Goodness is in human beings and can be anywhere, irrespective of location, etc. — shephali (@shef1410) December 5, 2022



Since being surfaced on the internet, Singh’s Twitter post has accumulated thousands of likes so far. Don’t you think these kinds of small gestures can change the world?