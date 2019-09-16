Kodela Siva Prasad Rao dies at 72: Former Andhra Pradesh speaker and TDP leader allegedly committed suicide

New Delhi: Former Andhra Pradesh Assembly speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao, who was at the centre of a row over alleged theft of Assembly property, is said to have committed suicide on Monday.

Rao, who died at age 72, was one of the senior-most leaders of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the state. He became Speaker in 2014, after the bifurcation of the state into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

He was admitted to the Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute in Hyderabad.

Kodela had also served as major irrigation, panchayat raj and rural development minister in former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu's cabinet.

BJP chief spokesperson, K Krishna Saagar Rao in a statement said, "Shocked to know that former minister, former AP speaker Shri Kodela Siva Prasad has committed suicide. I extend heartfelt condolences on the unfortunate demise of this senior politician. May his soul rest in peace."

"I believe this forced death is a testimony to the ongoing bitter and contemptuous politics of Andhra Pradesh. It's quite unfortunate," he added.

