Kodagu floods: HD Kumaraswamy asks for Rs 2,000 crore grant from Centre to carry out relief work in affected areas

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing for a financial aid of Rs 2000 crore to carry out relief and rehabilitation process in the flood affected area of the state.

In his letter, the Karnataka Chief Minister informed that 17 people have died and 2,200 houses are damaged due to incessant rains from 14 August to 22 August.

Detailing about the worst hit Kodagu region, the Chief Minister wrote that arterial roads connecting Kodagu are completely damaged and this has severely hampered the movement of relief material, men and women. He also mentioned that many houses and critical infrastructure have been completely flattened due to landslides, rendering several thousand families homeless.

Karnataka chief minister also lauded the efforts made by state and district machinery for making immediate relief and restoration efforts. Elaborating on rescue and relief operations, chief minister wrote that 7,500 people have been provided shelter in 53 relief camps and 50,000 food packets have been supplied.

Informing about the preliminary estimates of losses, the chief minister placed it to the tune of Rs 3000 crore (subject to final estimation). Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy concluded his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an appeal of immediately releasing Rs 2000 crore to enable the state government to start the rehabilitation process.