Kochi: Man dons burqa, enters women's washroom in mall, secretly records videos; arrested

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after he reportedly entered a ladies’ restroom within the renowned Lulu mall situated in Kochi.

The individual, clad in a burqa as a disguise, proceeded to capture videos of women on his mobile device, leading to his subsequent detention by cops.

According to officials cited in a report by PTI, the man ingeniously concealed his mobile phone within a small cardboard container.

This container featured a discreet aperture to facilitate the camera’s video recording. The modified contraption was then surreptitiously affixed to the restroom door.

Following this act, the suspect exited the restroom and stationed himself adjacent to the main entrance.

The mall’s vigilant security staff, observing his suspicious and covert conduct, promptly alerted the police. Responding without delay, cops arrived at the scene and initiated a questioning of the accused individual.

The 23-year-old in question is identified as a graduate with a B.Tech qualification, employed in the IT sector. Legal actions have been initiated against him in accordance with sections 354(C) (pertaining to voyeurism) and 419 (related to impersonation) of the IPC, as well as Section 66 E of the Information Technology Act.

Consequently, the accused was presented before a local court, which ordered a 14-day judicial custody. During questioning, it came to light that the man had masqueraded as a woman while surreptitiously recording within the washroom using his mobile device.

The burqa and mobile phone, both crucial pieces of evidence, were confiscated as part of the investigation, leading to his formal detainment.

Authorities are presently conducting an inquiry into the possibility of prior instances of similar misconduct involving the accused, within this or other locations.