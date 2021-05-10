KMC recruitment 2021: Apply for 326 medical officer and staff nurse posts at kmcgov.in
The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has started the recruitment process for a total of 326 posts of medical officer and staff nurse.
The vacancies are available on a full-time as well as part-time basis.
Candidates will be appointed on the basis of the walk-in interviews.
Those who want to apply can visit the official website www.kmcgov.in to check for the eligibility criteria and other important details.
Total vacancies:
Staff Nurse = 205
Medical Officer (contractual basis) = 50
Medical Officer (part-time) = 71
Walk-in-interview dates:
For the posts of regular and part-time medical officer, the walk-in interviews are scheduled to be held on 17 May and 24 May respectively. The corporation is yet to announce the interview date for the posts of staff nurse.
Eligibility Criteria:
1. A candidate should not be more than 40 years of age
2. She must have completed a GNM training course from an institute recognised by the Indian Nursing Council or the West Bengal Nursing Council
3. Applicants must have completed the BSc Nursing course
4. An aspirant must be registered with the West Bengal Nursing Council
5. A candidate must be proficient in Bengali
For Medical Officer
1. A candidate should not be more than 62 years of age
2. He/she should hold an MBBS degree from an institute or university recognised by the Medical Council of India
3. Applicants should have completed the one-year compulsory internship
Candidates who will appear for the interview should carry the following documents:
1. A completely filled application form. The form can be downloaded from the website www.kmcgov.in
2. Certificate of age
3. MBBS degree and registration certificate
4. Caste certificate, if applicable
5. Photo identity card and address proof
Venue of the interview for Medical Officers:
Room No 254, 2nd Floor, PMU, Kolkata City NUHM Society, 5, SN Banerjee Road, Kolkata-700013.
