KMC NUHM announces vacancies for 97 posts of medical officers; check official website kmcgov.in

Out of the total vacancies announced, 55 are for part-time medical officers and 42 are for full-time medical officers

The National Urban Health Mission, Kolkata has invited applications for walk-in interviews for recruitment of medical officers on its official website. Candidates who are willing and eligible can visit the official website of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation kmcgov.in to download the application form and general information.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 97 vacancies. Out of these, 55 vacancies are for part-time medical officers and 42 vacancies are for full-time medical officers.

The walk-in interviews are scheduled to be held on 10 September, 2020 from 11.30 am at Room no 254, at second flood, PMU, Kolkata City NUHM Society, 5, SN Banerjee Road, Kolkata-700013.

According to the official notification, the Kolkata City NUHM Society will engage the personnel for its Urban Primary Health Centres in Kolkata on a contractual basis. Candidates must have an MBBS degree from a MCI recognised Institute with one year compulsory internship. The upper age limit for candidates is 62 years as on 1 September.

As per the official notification, of the 42 full-time Medical Officer vacancies, 3 are for the Unreserved category, 14 for SC, 4 for ST, 11 for OBC A category, 8 for OBC B category and 2 for Person with Disabilities.

The monthly salary for full timers is Rs 40,000 while for part timers it is Rs 24,000.

Documents that need to be carried during the time of the interview include photo identity card (Passport or Voter ID), proof of address like a Passport or Voter ID or Aadhaar ID, age proof (Madhyamik or equivalent examination certificate), MBBS certificate and registration and caste certificate, if any.

The decision of the competent authority regarding the engagement will be final and the Kolkata City NUHM Society reserves the right to change/modify any/all of the above conditions regarding the vacancies.