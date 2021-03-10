KMAT 2021: Kerala Management Aptitude Test postponed to 11 April; check details at cee-kerala.org
The Commissioner of Entrance Exam in Kerala (CEE) has pushed back the date for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test or KMAT. Now, the management entrance test will be conducted on 11 April.
According to NDTV, the authority is going to release the official notification about the application procedure and then the admit cards on the official website. Candidates who wish to appear in the KMAT 2021 must visit cee-kerala.org and submit their application once the forms have been released.
Earlier, KMAT was scheduled to be held on 28 March.
Follow these steps to apply for KMAT:
Step 1: Visit the official site of CEE at cee-kerala.org
Step 2: Click on the ‘Proceed for Registration’ tab on the homepage
Step 3: Enter details to get registered
Step 4: Visit the home page again and log in using the recently acquired application number and password
Step 5: Fill the application form by typing in personal details,
reservation details (if any) and educational details
Step 6: Upload the documents and scanned copies of your signature and photograph in the given spaces
Step 7: Pay the fees by any of the available methods. A candidate can submit the application fees via credit card, debit card or net banking
Step 8: Once all the requirements are fulfilled, save the changes
Step 9: Go through all the details entered and submit the form to successfully apply for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test 2021
Every year, CEE Kerala conducts the state-level entrance examination, KMAT, to screen candidates seeking admission in postgraduate management courses. The KMAT will be two and a half hours long where candidates will have to answer as many as 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), reported Careers 360.
Candidates should refer to the official site for information regarding the exam, the release of admit cards and exam centre.
