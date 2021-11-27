KMAT 2021: Admit cards released at kmatindia.com; check steps to download hall ticket

Meanwhile, an official statement by KPPGCA informs that appearing students must log in 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination

The Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2021 admit card has been put out by the Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA). Those who registered for the aptitude test can download their hall ticket by visiting the official website at https://kmatindia.com/.

To avail the admit card, candidates are required to fill in their KMAT application number and date of birth correctly on the portal. As per the schedule, KMAT 2021 will be conducted on 28 November through a remote proctored mode.

Steps to download KMAT 2021 Admit Card:

Go to the official website at https://kmatindia.com/

Search and click on the ‘Admit card’ link that is given on the homepage

As the link opens, candidates will be redirected to a login page, where they have to key in their KMAT application number and date of birth

After providing all details, submit the details to access the KMAT portal

Within a few seconds, the KMAT admit card will appear on the screen

Kindly, keep a print out of the same for future use

Check direct link to download KMAT admit card: https://admitcardbuilder2.azurewebsites.net/app/E3772K2CBE3/

Meanwhile, an official statement by KPPGCA informs that appearing students must log in 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination. “Students must get ready with their device and the examination environment; In case of a query, the candidate can contact the Help Desk,” the Association said. However, candidates will not be permitted to log into the system 15 minutes post the start of the KMAT exam.

For students to get familiar with the remote proctored exam, KPPGCA has released the KMAT 2021 mock test, which is available on the official website. Those interested can appear for the mock test by using their correct Login ID and date of birth.

For the unversed, KMAT is held for students seeking admission to more than 169 All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) approved University-affiliated schools (business) in Karnataka as well as Bengaluru. Also, KMAT will be conducted in more than 10 cities across the country.

For more details, updates and information, candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website.