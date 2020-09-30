KMAT 2020: Registration ends today, apply at kmatindia.com; aptitude test on 29 October

KMAT 2020 | Candidates applying for MBA or MCA will be required to pay online application fee of Rs 800

KMAT 2020 | Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2020 will be conducted on 29 October. Candidates who wish to appear for the test conducted for admission to MBA, PGDM, MCA programmes offered by colleges in Karnataka will have to register by 30 September

The admit card for KMAT 2020 will be released by Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) in October. KPPGCA has on its website said, "In view of COVID 19, the test method and dates are subject to change."

According to a report by The Indian Express, the aptitude test will have 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Candidates will get a composite time of two hours to answer the paper.

A Times Now report said that KMAT 2020 will be conducted in an online proctored mode.

The exam comprise of three sections - Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability. Each section will have 40 questions.

Steps to apply for KMAT 2020:

Step 1: Log onto KPPGCA website - kmatindia.com.

Step 2: Under Quick Link on the homepage, opt for ‘apply now’.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to register first.

Step 4: Head back to the registration page and login using your credentials.

Step 5: Fill the application form and upload all the relevant documents in appropriate format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and press submit.

Step 7: Take a photocopy of the application form as a proof of acknowledgement.

Here is the direct link to apply: https://kmat2020.azurewebsites.net/#no-back-button

Candidates applying for MBA or MCA will be required to pay online application fee of Rs 800. Those who want to appear for both the MBA and MCA admission test will have to register separately for each test.

The test will be conducted in Bengaluru, Belgaum, Bellary, Bijapur, Kalaburagi, Davanagere, Hubballi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, and Shivamogga.

KMAT, an all-India exam, is conducted for admission to AICTE approved/ University affiliated Management Institutes in Bengaluru and Karnataka.

The KMAT score is accepted in more than 189 B-schools across Karnataka.