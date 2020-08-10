KMAT 2020 application dates extended; candidates can apply till 31 August at kmatindia.com
Candidates looking to apply for KMAT must have a bachelor's degree of at least three years or a master's degree from any recognised university
The date to apply for the entrance exam KMAT has been extended by Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association, or KPPGCA. Now candidates, looking forward to sitting in the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test, or KMAT 2020 can apply at https://www.kmatindia.com/ till 31 August, 2020.
Candidates appear in the all-India exam to seek admission in over 189 AICTE approved B-schools in Karnataka.
The two-hour exam is tentatively scheduled to take place in the third week of September and will take place in paper and pencil mode. There are 10 cities where the entrance exam will be held, namely Bengaluru, Belgaum, Bellary, Bijapur, Kalaburagi, Davanagere, Hubballi, Mangaluru, Mysuru and Shivamogga. Admit cards for the entrance exam will be issued from September. However, the official website mentions that all dates and test methods are subject to change in view of the pandemic.
How to apply for KMAT 2020
Candidates must first go to the official website of KMAT or directly click on this link and then click on the tab that says KMAT 2020. Once they have done that, they must click on Apply Now and then select Register (if you are a new candidate) or Log in (if you have been registered). Once logged in, complete the application form, upload signature and photograph and submit the application. Candidates then need to pay the application fee and take a photocopy of the form as proof of acknowledgement
Eligibility
Candidates looking to apply for KMAT must have a bachelor's degree of at least three years or a master's degree from any recognised university. The courses must be one of the following: Commerce, Management, Social sciences, Arts, Engineering and Technology or equivalent. According to NDTV, every candidate should have scored at least 50 percent of marks in the total aggregate in order to apply for KMAT 2020.
