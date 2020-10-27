KMAT 2020 admit card released at kmatindia.com, online entrance exam to be held on 29 October

Students who qualify the exam will be eligible for admission to MBA, PGDM, and MCA courses offered by over 189 colleges in Karnataka

KMAT 2020 admit card has been released today (27 October) on kmatindia.com. The Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2020 will be conducted by Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) on 29 October.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, this year the exam will be held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students will have to take the test from their homes. Previously, the KMAT was held in pen and paper or offline mode.

Students appearing for KMAT 2020 will have to take the exam only on computers or laptops that have microphone and webcam enabled. They will not be allowed to use a mobile or tab for the test. If a candidate takes the test on a mobile phone, it will be considered invalid, as per the official notice

Steps to download KMAT 2020 admit card

Step 1: Log on to official website - kmatindia.com.

Step 2: On the top of the homepage, opt for the link that reads, "KMAT 2020 Admit Card".

Step 3: An Important Notes pop-up will be displayed. Read it carefully and click on "Confirm & Go".

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your KMAT 2020 application number and date of birth.

Step 5: Press the Login button.

Step 6: The KMAT 2020 admit card will appear on your screen. See the details on the hall ticket before downloading and taking a print.

Here is the direct link to download KMAT 2020 admit card.

Students who qualify the exam will be eligible for admission to MBA, PGDM, and MCA courses offered by colleges in Karnataka. The KMAT score is accepted in over 189 AICTE-approved, University-affiliated B-schools in Bangalore and Karnataka.

A report by The Indian Express said that KMAT 2020 paper will comprise 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The question paper will have three sections — verbal ability and reading comprehension, logical and abstract reasoning, and quantitative ability. Each section will have 40 questions for one mark each.