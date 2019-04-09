KM Mani, former Kerala finance minister, passes away in Kochi at 86 due to pulmonary disease

Kochi: Kerala Congress veteran and former state Finance Minister KM Mani passed away at the age of 86 in a private hospital Tuesday evening, hospital sources said.

Survived by his wife and six children, Mani had been undergoing treatment at the VPS Lakeshore hospital for pulmonary disease. According to hospital sources, he breathed his last at 4.57 pm.

Mani had been suffering from COPD (Chronic Obstructive pulmonary disease) for several years and had frequently been hospitalised for chest infection.

He had been an MLA of Pala Assembly constituency for nearly five decades.

Kerala Congress(M) is a key ally of the Congress-led UDF in the state.

Mani fell ill days after declaring his close confidante and Kerala Congress(M) leader Thomas Chazhikadan as the UDF candidate in Kottayam Lok Sabha seat.

His son and KC(M) leader Jose K Mani is a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday expressed grief over the death of KM Mani and said his rich contributions to the state would be remembered.

In a tweet, Modi said "Shri KM Mani was a stalwart of Kerala politics. His impeccable electoral record indicated his deep connect with the citizens of the State. His rich contribution to the state will be remembered. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. RIP."

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.