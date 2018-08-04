KM Joseph among three justices appointed to Supreme Court; Indira Banerjee becomes 8th female judge at apex court

New Delhi: Three high court judges were on Saturday appointed to the Supreme Court, taking the total number of judges in the apex court to 25.

Notifications announcing the appointments of Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice KM Joseph, Madras HC Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Orissa HC Chief Justice Vineet Saran to the Supreme Court were issued on Saturday.

Their warrants of appointment were signed by the President on Friday night.

Justice Joseph's elevation to the apex court ended a protracted stand-off between the government and the judiciary.

The number of judges in the top court after the fresh appointments has gone up to 25. There will still be six vacancies.

Justice Joseph's name was recommended for appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court by the collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on 10 January.

On 30 April, the government had returned the recommendation for reconsideration on the grounds that he lacked seniority.

The executive had also pointed out that several high courts remain unrepresented and Justice Joseph's elevation would be against the principle of regional representation. His parent high court is the Kerala HC.

Justice Joseph had struck down the imposition of President's rule in Uttarakhand in 2016 after the dismissal of a Congress government led by Harish Rawat.

An earlier recommendation of the collegium to transfer Justice Joseph to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana High Court on health grounds was kept pending by the government for a long time

The collegium on 16 May in-principle reiterated the decision to recommend Justice Joseph's name. But the recommendation was sent to the government in July.