Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) 2018: Online registrations begin at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in; last date to apply 31 August

The online application for Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) 2018 has begun on the official website kvpy.iisc.ernet.in, according to several media reports

KVPY is a national program for fellowship in basic sciences. It was started and is funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

According to News18, KVPY is applicable to students who are in Class 11 to first year of an undergraduate program in BSc/BS/BStat/BMath/Int MSc/ MS and those who have an aptitude for scientific research.

The students will be selected on the basis of the results in an aptitude test, which will take place on 4 November, 2018. The test will be followed by an interview. The candidates selected for KVPY will be given a scholarship till pre-PhD level.

The deadline to apply for the fellowship is 31 August, 2018.

Here is how to register for the KVPY 2018 fellowship:

- Visit the official site- kvpy.iisc.ernet.in

- Register yourself

- Login using your unique credentials

- Fill the application form and pay online for the registration

- Take a print out of the confirmation page for future reference

Candidates are required to upload scanned images of his/her passport size photograph and signature in the application.