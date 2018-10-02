Kisan Kranti Yatra: Farmer leaders 'reach agreement' with Rajnath Singh, but no concord on Swaminathan Commission, loan waiver

Ghaziabad: Thousands of farmers on Tuesday marched towards Delhi over demands ranging from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices, blocking traffic movement on arterial roads leading to the national capital. National highways leading to the national capital were swamped with farmers who came in from places as far as Gonda, Basti and Gorakhpur in eastern Uttar Pradesh as well as the sugarcane belt of western Uttar Pradesh.

Police picketed the border with Uttar Pradesh, imposing prohibitory orders banning assembly of five or more people and holding of any public meeting, usage of any amplifier, loudspeaker, and similar instruments. The Kisan Kranti Yatra, which began from Tikait Ghat in Haridwar on 23 September, was joined by farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh. They came on foot, in buses and tractor trolleys.

They carried banners of Bhartiya Kisan Union, which gave the call for the march to press for a series of demands. "We are not seeking any alms from the government. We want our right," said Harmik Singh, a farmer who came from Meerut. Farmers are in distress because of high electricity prices and fuel rates shooting through the roof, he said. "Aap ko 500 rupiya ka gas theek lagta hai? (Does LPG price of Rs 500 sound right to you," he asked. Another farmer claimed over 3 lakh peasants are marching towards Rajghat. Their list of demands include unconditional loan waiver for farmers, clearing of dues by sugar mills, higher prices for crops, free electricity for farms and a cut in diesel prices.

Farmers riding tractors and trolleys broke barricades of the Uttar Pradesh Police and started proceeding towards the barricades put up by the Delhi Police, a senior police officer said. Police had to use water cannons to disperse the protesters, who also indulged in sloganeering. Tear gas was also used to disperse the crowd.

'Agreement reached'

Home Minister Rajnath Singh met the farmers' leaders, discussed their demands and reached an agreement on the majority of the issues, said MoS agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. "Farmers' leaders, Uttar Pradesh ministers Laxmi Narayan ji, Suresh Rana ji and I will go to meet farmers now," he added. According to News18, the Centre has agreed to seven out of nine demands put forth by the BKU leaders in the meeting with Rajnath. The demands regarding implementing the Swaminathan Commission and complete loan waiver have not been accepted.

'Are we terrorists?'

A video of an old farmer asking a police officer "are we terrorists?" went viral.



Speaking to News18, a farmer agitating at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border added, "Are we really dangerous? Are we a threat to the city-dwellers? Why is the police hitting us and firing at us? We have not come to harm anybody. Let us protest and claim our rights. We will leave after that. Why will a farmer want to disrupt normal lives?"

Kartar Singh, a farmer from Punjab, said that they can sit here for days as they are used to working under the sun. "You will get nothing by making us uncomfortable," he said. "Farmers aren't terrorists or Naxals, they're coming with demands. Don't they have the right to do that? SS Chouhan government killed farmers in Mandsaur, today they're about to lose Madhya Pradesh. Warning Modi ji if injustice with farmers continues, he'll lose Delhi," said R Shetty of Swabhimani Sattkar Sanghatana.

'Modi, Yogi save yourselves'

Akash Tyagi, a native of Meerut who lives in Delhi, is among the protestors being held back at Uttar Pradesh Gate. He is incensed that this government has made 'jawans' and 'kisans' confront each other in this manner, calling it worse than the colonial government.

"This happening on 2 October is the worst misfortune. The same state of the injured farmers who have been taken away in ambulances will be inflicted on this government by the farmers in 2019," he says. "Modi and Yogi, understand this and save yourself."

Kejriwal, Akhilesh and Rahul bat for farmers

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that preventing a protest march of farmers from entering the national capital was "wrong" and pitched for allowing them entry into the city. "Why are the farmers being stopped from entering Delhi. It is wrong. Delhi belongs to all. They should be given an entry to Delhi. We support their demands," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event held at the Delhi assembly to mark Gandhi Jayanti.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav assured his party's support for the marching farmers. Over 50,000 farmers have committed suicide in the past four years, mostly in BJP-ruled states, he said. "It's natural that the farmers have come to Delhi to protest. It is the Central government that has to make diesel cheaper, clear dues and implement the broken promises of MSP," Akhilesh said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the BJP of "brutally beating up" farmers at the Delhi border on International Day of Non-Violence and said they cannot even air their grievances in the national capital. Rahul's remarks came after farmers marching towards Delhi as part of the BKU protest call over demands ranging from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices, were stopped at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border with police using water cannons to disperse them.

"On International Day of Non-Violence, the BJP's two-year Gandhi Jayanti celebrations began with the brutal beating of farmers peacefully coming to Delhi. Now, the farmers cannot even air the grievances coming to the capital!" he tweeted in Hindi. The Hindu reported that the Congress Working Committee passes a resolution criticising the police action on farmers, especially on a day that is celebrated as non-violence day.

Rashtriya Lok Dal workers blocked NH-58 near Muzaffarnagar, condemning police action against farmers on Tuesday morning. Their leader Ajit Singh is at the Uttar Pradesh Gate to show solidarity with farmers. They blocked the highway with their bikes and tractors and raised anti-BJP slogans.

The city police on Monday imposed prohibitory orders in east and northeast Delhi, anticipating law and order problems in view of the protest. In east Delhi, the prohibitory orders issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Singh under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, will be in force until 8 October. It covers Preet Vihar, Jagatpuri, Shakarpur, Madhu Vihar, Ghazipur, Mayur Vihar, Mandawli, Pandav Nagar, Kalyanpuri and New Ashok Nagar police station limits.

With inputs from PTI