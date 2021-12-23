Kisan Diwas 2021: Date, history and significance of National Farmers' Day

This year, the Kisan Diwas comes at a time of the year when farmers celebrate the withdrawal of the three contentious farm reform laws by the government

Farmers are considered the backbone of India's economy and they are a major factor behind rural prosperity. As a mark of gratitude to them, the nation celebrates Kisan Diwas or National Farmers’ Day every year on 23 December.

The Kisan Diwas comes at a time of the year when farmers celebrate the withdrawal of the three contentious farm reform laws by the government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of farm laws in the face of persistent protests last month.

Kisan Diwas 2021: Date

The country observes Kisan Diwas on 23 December which is the birth anniversary of Choudhary Charan Singh, the fifth prime minister of India.

Kisan Diwas 2021: History

Choudhary Charan Singh was born on 23 December, 1902 to a middle-class peasant family at Noorpur village in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He served as the Prime Minister of India between 1979-1980 and contributed to several farmer-friendly land reform policies in the country.

During his short tenure as the prime minister of the country, Chaudhary Charan Singh worked hard for the betterment of farmers. He introduced several welfare schemes for them. Singh's regard for the aggrieving community was consistent from his days as a freedom fighter.

To give relief to farmers from moneylenders and their atrocities, Chaudhary Charan Singh introduced Debt Redemption Bill back in 1939. From 1962-63, he also served as the Minister for Agriculture and Forests in Sucheta Kripalani’s Ministry.

In 2001, the then government designated Charan Singh's birth anniversary as Kisan Diwas.

Singh, who believed in living a simple life, spent most of his spare time reading and writing. During his lifetime, Singh wrote many books and pamphlets. Some of his famous writing are - Co-operative Farming X-rayed, Abolition of Zamindari, India’s Poverty and its Solution among others.

Kisan Diwas 2021: Significance

India is a land of villages and an agri-surplus country. The majority of the country’s rural population is farmers or affiliated with agriculture. Many of the country's soldiers also come from farmers' families.

Kisan Diwas is marked every year to honor the dedication and sacrifice of farmers. It also signifies the need to listen to them and ensure their social and economic security. The day also focuses on educating farmers with the latest learnings of the agricultural sector.

