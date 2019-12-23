Kirari fire claims nine lives: Delhi govt announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for kin of deceased, Rs 1 lakh for those injured

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the next of kin of those who died in a fire in Kirari area.

Health Minister Satyendra Jain said the government will also bear the expenses of the injured and will give them Rs one lakh.

A massive fire ripped through a three-storey residential-cum-commercial building in outer Delhi's Kirari area, killing at least nine people, including three children, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said. "I got to know that nine people have died. One by burn injuries while the eight died due to suffocation. Three are injured and admitted to the hospital. We have given the order of the SDM investigation," he said.

"Rs 10 lakh compensation for the every deceased while the government will bear the expenses of the injured and will give them Rs one lakh," Jain said.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a call of a fire at a house in Kirari was received at 12.30 am. The ground floor of the building housed a godown for clothes while the other three floors were residential in nature, according to the fire services.

The blaze was brought under control by 3.50 am, a DFS official said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.